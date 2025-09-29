Carapazza, Iassogna, Márquez and Tichenor will be the umpire crew chiefs for Wild Card Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Vic Carapazza, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Márquez and Todd Tichenor will be the umpire crew chiefs for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Vic Carapazza, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Márquez and Todd Tichenor will be the umpire crew chiefs for this week’s Wild Card Series, with Iassogna serving in the role for the third straight season and Márquez for the second year in a row.

All crew chiefs will be at third base for the openers and will not work behind the plate during the best-of-three round, Major League Baseball said Monday.

Shane Livensparger will work the postseason for the first time and will be behind the plate Tuesday for the Detroit Tigers’ opener at the Cleveland Guardians. Iassogna and Rackley will work the wild-card round for the sixth time.

Iassogna will work the Boston Red Sox-Yankees series in New York, joined for the opener by Junior Valentine behind the plate, Scott Barry at second, Mark Ripperger at second, Gabe Morales in left and John Libka in right.

Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third, meaning an umpire who is at second for the opener will be behind the plate for a potential third game of the best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Carapazza will work the Tigers-Guardians series, joined for Game 1 by Livensparger, Adam Beck at first, David Rackley at second, Stu Scheurwater in left and Carlos Torres in right. Livensparger will be working in the postseason for the first time.

Márquez’s crew will be at the Cincinnati Reds’ series in Los Angeles against the defending World Series champion Dodgers. He will be joined in the opener by Nick Mahrley behind the plate, Lance Barrett at first, Quinn Wolcott at second, Tripp Gibson in left and Ryan Additon in right.

Tichenor’s crew will work the San Diego Padres’ series at the Chicago Cubs, with Erich Bacchus behind the plate for the opener, Cory Blaser at first, D.J. Reyburn at second, Mike Muchlinski in left and Ben May in right.

Paul Clemons, Phil Cuzzi, James Hoye and Clint Vondrak will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner’s office.

