Cal Raleigh’s record-breaking home run lifts Mariners over Astros for 6-4 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his 57th home run to surpass Ken Griffey Jr. for Seattle’s single-season record, and the Mariners held on for a 6-4 win against Houston on Saturday night that gave them a two-game lead in the AL West over the Astros.

George Kirby (10-7) scattered five hits across six scoreless innings and struck out seven to help the Mariners clinch the season series.

Houston is tied with streaking Cleveland for the final American League wild card, one game behind Boston with seven remaining.

All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz plunked Jake Meyers with a pitch to start the Houston ninth before walking Jeremy Peña. But right fielder Victor Robles made a diving catch on a ball hit by Carlos Correa, and Meyers was out on a double play to give Muñoz his 37th save.

Seattle, which has won 13 of 14, holds the second AL playoff seed just ahead of third-seed Detroit, which has dropped five straight.

The Mariners led by two in the third when Raleigh smacked a 95.5 mph sinker from lefty Framber Valdez into the bullpen in right-center field to make it 3-0 and eclipse Griffey’s home run total in 1997 and 1998.

Seattle led by six with two outs in the seventh when Peña’s grand slam off Carlos Vargas got the Astros within 6-4. The Astros had runners on second and third with one out in the eighth, but Eduard Bazardo struck out Yainer Diaz before Gabe Speier came in and fanned pinch-hitter Christian Walker to end the threat.

The Mariners loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth and Valdez was pulled after walking Josh Naylor to make it 4-0. Jayden Murray took over and pinch-hitter Dominic Canzone’s single to right field extended the lead to 6-0.

Valdez (12-11) yielded six hits and five runs with four walks in 4 2/3 innings for his fourth straight loss.

Houston manager Joe Espada and hitting coach Troy Snitker were ejected for complaining to plate umpire Shane Livensparger after Jesús Sánchez struck out looking for the second out of the fifth.

Key moment

The catch by Robles.

Key stat

Houston went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (5-6, 3.53 ERA) opposes RHP Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.04) when the series concludes Sunday night.

___

