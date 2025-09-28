Busch leads Cubs against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (78-83, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (91-70, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (78-83, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (91-70, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (4-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (3-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -164, Cardinals +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals after Michael Busch had four hits against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Chicago is 49-31 in home games and 91-70 overall. The Cubs are 73-27 in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis is 78-83 overall and 34-46 in road games. The Cardinals are 54-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 22 home runs, 87 walks and 73 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 11 for 40 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 32 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs while hitting .287 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 15 for 38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (ribs), Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

