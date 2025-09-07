Burger and Jung get to Valdez as Rangers beat Astros 4-2 to keep pace in AL wild card

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Burger followed Josh Jung’s tiebreaking double with a two-run homer off Framber Valdez in the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Burger followed Josh Jung’s tiebreaking double with a two-run homer off Framber Valdez in the sixth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Sunday to keep pace in the American League wild-card race.

The Rangers (74-70) remained 1 1/2 games behind Seattle (75-58), which won at Atlanta, for the final AL wild-card spot. Texas is four games behind the AL West-leading Astros (78-66) with 18 games remaining.

Valdez (12-9) was pitching for the first time since crossing up César Salazar and hitting his catcher with a pitch Tuesday in an incident that was perceived as intentional after the left-hander had given up a grand slam. Salazar wasn’t in the lineup.

With two outs and the bases empty in the sixth, Cody Freeman singled and scored from first on Jung’s liner into the gap in left-center field. Burger’s 14th homer went to the opposite field in right three pitches later.

Phil Maton (3-5) allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings, and Shawn Armstrong retired the last four Houston hitters for his seventh save.

Texas starter Patrick Corbin didn’t allow a hit until the fifth but quickly lost a 1-0 lead to start the sixth when Mauricio Dubón doubled and Jeremy Peña singled him home.

Valdez allowed five hits and four runs — three earned — with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Key moment

Maton struck out Carlos Correa with a run in and the go-ahead runner at third to end the top of the sixth.

Key stat

The Rangers took a 6-4 lead in the season series with their Texas rivals, who meet for the final time in the regular season Sept. 15-17 in Houston.

Up next

Astros: Open three-game series at Toronto on Tuesday.

Rangers: LHP Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.15) is set for the opener of a three-game home series against Milwaukee on Monday.

