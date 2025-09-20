Bruno Damiani scores in 71st, Andre Blake makes key save in stoppage time as the Union beat the Revs

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Bruno Damiani scored in the 71st minute for his sixth goal of the season, Andre Blake…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Bruno Damiani scored in the 71st minute for his sixth goal of the season, Andre Blake made a key save in stoppage time and the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday.

Philadelphia (18-7-6), which had lost two straight games for the first time since July, extended its league-leading points total to 60.

New England (8-15-8), which let go of head coach Caleb Porter on Monday, was eliminated from playoff contention under interim Pablo Moreira.

On the lone goal, Milan Iloski raced past the defense for a through ball and he cut it back to Damiani at the penalty spot for a guided shot inside the far post.

New England was reduced to 10-men in the 75th when Peyton Miller received a straight red card for poor sportsmanship after throwing the ball at Tai Baribo and shouldering Quinn Sullivan to the ground.

