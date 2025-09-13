Brown shines again and Walker hits 2-run homer as Astros start strong and beat Braves 6-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Hunter Brown gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings and the Houston Astros jumped on Atlanta…

ATLANTA (AP) — Hunter Brown gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings and the Houston Astros jumped on Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder early to beat the Braves 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Astros began the night tied for first place in the AL West with Seattle.

Christian Walker hit a two-run homer 431 feet to center field in Houston’s three-run third. Yainer Diaz had three hits for the Astros, who led 6-0 after three innings.

Brown (12-7) allowed only four hits as his ERA rose slightly from 2.25 to 2.27, just behind American League leader Tarik Skubal (2.26) of the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Olson’s fourth-inning homer off Brown reached the second deck of the right-field stands, carrying 424 feet.

Right-hander Enyel De Los Santos, who began the season with Atlanta, relieved Brown with two outs in the seventh and gave up Ha-Seong Kim’s run-scoring single before striking out Michael Harris II.

Astros rookie left fielder Zach Cole had one walk and two strikeouts and was held without a hit. Cole drove in four runs on three hits, including a homer on the first pitch he saw in the majors, during his debut in Friday night’s 11-3 win over the Braves.

Ramón Urías replaced Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who left with right foot discomfort in the third inning. Altuve remained in the Houston dugout.

Key moment

Jeremy Peña’s two-run double to left field was the big hit in Houston’s three-run second. The Astros added three runs on five hits in the third.

Key stat

Elder (7-10) allowed six runs on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He had a 1.37 ERA in his previous four starts and had won his last three decisions.

Up next

The Astros complete their nine-game trip Sunday when LHP Framber Valdez (12-9, 3.42 ERA) faces Atlanta LHP Joey Wentz (5-6, 5.82).

