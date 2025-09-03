Britain stuns Montenegro 89-83 for first EuroBasket win in 12 years, Portugal advances

Myles Hesson scored 25 points to lead Britain to its first victory in 12 years at the EuroBasket tournament on…

Myles Hesson scored 25 points to lead Britain to its first victory in 12 years at the EuroBasket tournament on Wednesday, a 89-83 upset of Montenegro that ended their rivals’ hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase.

Britain had lost its previous four games in Group B but produced a strong collective display to break its losing streak and stun Montenegro, which needed a win to progress to the round of 16.

Hesson also grabbed seven rebounds and Akwasi Yeboah added 23 points for Britain.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic led Montenegro with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists but couldn’t make up for Montenegro turning the ball over 18 times.

“They were more aggressive and throughout the game, they did more to win,” Vucevic said.

Both Montenegro and Britain were eliminated, and the outcome favored Sweden, which advanced to the knockout phase for the first time despite losing to Lithuania 74–71. Germany, Lithuania and Finland also made it to the round of 16 from Group B.

The knockout phase will be in Riga, Latvia, starting on Saturday.

Celtics center Queta ejected, Portugal advances

Portugal posted a crucial 68-65 win over Estonia to qualify from Group A, despite Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta’s ejection in the third quarter.

Estonia had a 64-61 lead heading into the final minute but Rafael Lisboa tied the game with 54 seconds left with a 3-pointer. Lisboa then added four free throws to finish with 17 points and five assists.

“We never gave up, we gave everything to the end,” Lisboa said.

Queta was ejected with 4:34 left in the third quarter with Portugal leading by one point after picking up two technical fouls. He scored 15 points.

In the same group in Riga, Latvia routed the Czech Republic 109-75 to delight the home crowd including President Edgars Rinkēvičs.

The duo of brothers Davis and Dairis Bertans led Latvia with 20 points each. Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis posted 16 points and seven rebounds.

Latvia had already qualified for the last 16 and finished third in the group.

The top four from each group contest the knockout phase in Riga from Saturday.

The Czechs go home winless for the first time since the 2007 tournament.

Turkey and Serbia, both unbeaten at 4-0, played later for the top spot in Group A.

