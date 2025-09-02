Briscoe cements spot in NASCAR’s Round of 12 and F1’s Piastri elevates lead in standings

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Enjoy Illinois 300 Playoffs – Round of 16 Site: Madison, Illinois. Track: World Wide…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Enjoy Illinois 300

Playoffs – Round of 16

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 240 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).

Last year: Austin Cindric stole a surprise win after teammate Ryan Blaney ran out of fuel with just one lap remaining.

Last race: Chase Briscoe held off Tyler Reddick late to capture his second straight Southern 500 victory at Darlington, clinching a place in the Round of 12.

Next race: September 13, Bristol, Tennessee.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 200 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Inaugural race.

Last race: Connor Zilisch passed Austin Hill while navigating the chaos in overtime, securing the lead and winning his eighth series victory.

Next race: September 12, Bristol, Tennessee.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Corey Heim took the win at Darlington in the first round of the playoffs, marking his eighth victory of the season and securing a spot in the Round of 8.

Next race: September 11, Bristol, Tennessee.

FORMULA ONE

Pirelli Italian Grand Prix

Site: Monza, Italy.

Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Race distance: 53 laps, 190.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:25 a.m., practice, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:25 a.m., qualifying, 9:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:55 a.m. (ESPN2).

Last year: Charles Leclerc earned a dramatic victory at his home race while making a one-stop strategy work, delivering Ferrari its first Monza win since 2019.

Last race: Oscar Piastri led every lap in Zandvoort, securing his ninth career win in a dominant performance that saw the pole-sitter extend his championship lead over teammate Lando Norris.

Next race: September 21, Baku, Azerbaijan.

INDYCAR

Next race: The 2025 season has ended.

Last race: Josef Newgarden held off a late surge from Alex Palou, earning him his first win of the year and breaking a 20-race losing streak in the season finale at Nashville. Alex Palou, who had previously secured the title on August 10 in Portland, won the 2025 NTT IndyCar season, marking his third consecutive series championship.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: September 14, Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Desert Showdown – Night 1

Desert Showdown – Night 2

Next race: September 12 – 13.

