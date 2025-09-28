Brian Snitker unsure about future as Braves manager as contract nears end

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta manager Brian Snitker is unsure about his future with the Braves. The 69-year-old Snitker, whose contract…

The 69-year-old Snitker, whose contract expires after this year, has been subjected to questions about whether he will retire following the season, his ninth as Atlanta’s manager and 49th with the organization.

The Braves are out of playoff contention for the first time since 2017. Snitker, who has been with the Braves organization in some capacity as a player, coach and manager since 1977, has been undecided about his retirement since he was asked about it for the first time this season on Sept. 10, when he said he was not “100% sure which direction I want to go.”

Snitker still did not have his mind made up as of Sunday’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I’ve teetered on the fence (about retirement),” Snitker said. “I’ve never been through this before. I wasn’t sure how to navigate it. I’ve talked to a lot of people who have been through it who got some good advice. I’ve just tried to stay in the moment and focus on today … As we’re sitting here right now, I still feel good.”

Snitker said the club has not reached out to him about the future.

“It’s not their fault,” Snitker said. “I haven’t approached them. We’re (going to) talk this week (after the season). That’s kind of where I wanted it to go. That’s on me.”

Braves general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said on Sept. 8 that Snitker will be a “Brave for life” but did not go into detail about the manager’s immediate future.

“(Snitker) will be part of this organization no matter what well past when I’m here,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s a Brave for life. (Coaching staff roles) are things we always address at the end of the year.”

Snitker, the 2021 World Series-winning manager, was encouraged by Atlanta’s play in the final month-plus of the season, which included a 10-game winning streak from Sept. 14 to Sept. 23.

“I think it’s been really encouraging,” Snitker said. “You just like to see what these guys do (as a whole). It’s been good how (those) guys have kept fighting.”

