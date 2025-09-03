Brewers, Yelich scratched with back issue before Phillies game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich was a late scratch from Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich was a late scratch from Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with lower back soreness.

Yelich, originally in the lineup in the cleanup spot, is hitting .268 with a team-high 27 homers and 92 RBIs.

Milwaukee at 85-54 and Philadelphia at 80-58 entered Wednesday leading their respective divisions with the two best records in the National League.

The Brewers led the Central Division by five games over the Cubs, while the Phillies were six games up on the Mets in the East.

Philadelphia won the series opener 10-8 on Monday and both teams were idle Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Yelich missed 20 games early last season with a low back strain, then went back on the IL in July 2024 before undergoing season-ending surgery in mid-August. Yelich was leading the NL with a .315 average at the time.

