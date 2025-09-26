Brewers’ Quintana and Megill throw to hitters as they seek to come off IL for postseason

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s José Quintana and Trevor Megill threw to hitters Friday as they attempt to work their way…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s José Quintana and Trevor Megill threw to hitters Friday as they attempt to work their way off the injured list while the Brewers sort out their pitching options for the postseason.

Quintana threw 45 pitches while going up and down three times to simulate having worked three innings. Megill worked the equivalent of one inning.

“I thought Quintana looked fantastic,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Quintana last pitched for the Brewers on Sept. 14 as he deals with an injured left calf. Megill, the All-Star closer recovering from a right flexor strain, made his last appearance Aug. 24.

Given Megill’s long layoff, the Brewers would like to play him in a game this weekend so that he doesn’t go straight from the injured list to pitching in the postseason. Murphy said Megill’s chances of pitching this weekend depend on how the right-hander responds Saturday.

The Brewers, who have clinched their third straight NL Central title, have plenty of uncertainty regarding their postseason pitching staff due to multiple injuries.

Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list Sunday with a right lat strain, leaving Milwaukee’s starting rotation for the NL Division Series unclear beyond Freddy Peralta and Quinn Priester. Woodruff’s status for the postseason remains uncertain.

Quintana, who owns an 11-7 record and 3.96 earned run average, went 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA in three postseason starts with the New York Mets last season. In his last four starts before going on the injured list, Quintana allowed 17 runs over 20 2/3 innings.

Murphy has indicated that rookie Jacob Misiorowski likely wouldn’t be a Game 3 starter in the NL Division Series. Misiorowski pitched so well in his first five starts that he earned an All-Star Game selection, but he has allowed 21 runs over 30 1/3 innings since coming off the injured list in mid-August.

But it doesn’t appear as though Misiorowski would work in short relief. Rather, the Brewers would probably try to find a way for Misiorowski to have essentially the same pitch counts he’s produced in a starting role.

The Brewers figure to test that out this weekend by having Misiorowski work multiple innings in relief. The likely scenario would have him come in Saturday in relief of starter Robert Gasser, who will be making just his second major league appearance of the season after coming back from Tommy John surgery.

“I think he’s an important piece,” Murphys aid. “I think he’s got huge upside and he’s got huge possibilities, huge possibilities for us.”

