Brewers play the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (81-78, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-63, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Zack Littell (10-8, 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (13-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -166, Reds +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 96-63 record overall and a 51-27 record at home. The Brewers have a 68-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati has an 81-78 record overall and a 36-42 record on the road. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .391.

The teams square off Friday for the 11th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 20 doubles and 29 home runs for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 10 for 40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 21 home runs while slugging .439. Gavin Lux is 10 for 34 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (back), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

