Brewers’ Hoskins reinstated after thumb injury, says he’s ready to accept limited role

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First baseman Rhys Hoskins was reinstated by the Milwaukee Brewers before Tuesday night’s game at Texas after missing 57 games with a sprained left thumb.

“Ready to join these guys, try to help finish this thing strong,” Hoskins said before the game.

With Andrew Vaughn starting at first base as he has during Hoskins’ absence, Hoskins appeared as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning with a runner on first base and two out, the Brewers trailing the Rangers 5-3. Hoskins broke his bat and went down to his right knee on a 3-2 pitch that was up and in, fouling out to catcher Jonah Heim.

The Brewers, despite the 5-4 loss, own the major leagues’ best record at 89-57 and are close to clinching a postseason berth.

Hoskins, 32, was hitting .242 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs when he was hurt on July 5. Vaughn has hit .308 with nine homers and 41 RBIs in 51 games since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox on June 13.

“How he’ll get in there and how he’ll get his at-bats remains to be seen,” manager Pat Murphy said of Hoskins before the game.

“My role will be a little bit more limited at least for what I’m accustomed to,” Hoskins said. “I think I’ve been around enough, professional enough, I’ll be ready when my number’s called. I’m prepared to help the team win every day. I told Murph, those guys: ‘I’m ready for whatever you have for me.’”

“He’s the right guy, so he understands winning environments and understands we can’t always get what we want,” Murphy said. “In Rhys’ case, I really want his presence and his leadership. The fact that Vaughn has come on and done so well in these 50 games — but what a nice thing to have, the experience, the possibilities of Rhys.”

Hoskins signed with the Brewers as a free agent in January 2024 after spending seven years with the Philadelphia Phillies. He missed the entire 2023 season with the Phillies after tearing an ACL in spring training. He’s scheduled to be a free agent again after this season.

The Brewers optioned infielder-catcher Anthony Seigler to Triple-A Nashville.

