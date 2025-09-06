Brewers face the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (87-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-78, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (87-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-78, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (6-13, 4.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -156, Pirates +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh is 42-31 in home games and 64-78 overall. The Pirates have a 23-54 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Milwaukee has a 41-29 record in road games and an 87-55 record overall. The Brewers have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Brewers are up 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 RBIs while hitting .205 for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 11 for 40 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Sal Frelick has a .297 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 16 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs. Caleb Durbin is 15 for 39 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (back tightness), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.