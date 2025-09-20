Brewers face the Cardinals looking to end road slide

Milwaukee Brewers (94-60, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-79, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (94-60, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-79, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-8, 3.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 4.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to end a four-game road slide when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 75-79 overall and 43-36 in home games. The Cardinals have a 38-18 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has a 43-33 record on the road and a 94-60 record overall. The Brewers have a 67-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has a .289 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 25 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Thomas Saggese is 14 for 37 with a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 29 home runs while slugging .466. Jake Bauers is 12 for 27 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Brewers: Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.