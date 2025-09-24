Brewers come into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (95-63, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (87-71, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Milwaukee Brewers (95-63, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (87-71, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-8, 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (8-12, 4.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 207 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -130, Padres +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has an 87-71 record overall and a 49-28 record at home. The Padres have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Milwaukee is 44-36 on the road and 95-63 overall. The Brewers have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .333.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Padres have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs while hitting .267 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 13 for 42 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 17 home runs, 84 walks and 76 RBIs while hitting .262 for the Brewers. Caleb Durbin is 12 for 37 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.80 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.