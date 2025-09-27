Brewers closer Trevor Megill could pitch Sunday as he aims to be available for postseason

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill expressed confidence Saturday that he could be ready for the start of…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill expressed confidence Saturday that he could be ready for the start of the playoffs after missing the last month with a right flexor strain.

His next big test could come Sunday. The NL Central champion Brewers would like to activate Megill from the injured list and have the All-Star right-hander pitch in their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

“Some type of activity in tomorrow’s game is what’s been discussed,” Megill said. “I don’t have any details on when that might be during the game, but I’d expect myself to see a batter or so in the game tomorrow. Just get my feet wet and feel what it feels like to be out there again and get ready for the playoffs.”

Megill made his last appearance in a game on Aug. 24. He is 5-3 with 30 saves and a 2.54 ERA this season, but he blew saves in three of his last four outings before going on the injured list.

Megill believes he took a step forward by throwing an inning in a simulated game Friday. The Brewers would like to have Megill pitch Sunday as long as the reports from that simulated game come back positive.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said it isn’t essential for Megill to pitch on Sunday to be included on the Division Series roster, but it certainly would be helpful.

“Here’s the thing,” Murphy said. “It will help him, and it’ll keep us from making that decision in more simulated-type situations during the next week, which are harder to get a full assessment on.”

Megill and left-handed starter Jose Quintana both faced hitters Friday. Quintana last pitched Sept. 14 as he deals with a left calf strain, but Murphy has indicated the 36-year-old should be fine for the postseason.

Megill feels confident he will be ready as well.

“I definitely see myself being active,” Megill said. “It’s up to them obviously, but I feel like we’re in a good spot.”

