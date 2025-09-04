Brewers and Phillies play in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (80-59, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (86-54, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday, 4:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (80-59, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (86-54, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.02 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -126, Phillies +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 86-54 overall and 46-25 at home. The Brewers have a 26-17 record in games decided by one run.

Philadelphia is 80-59 overall and 35-36 on the road. The Phillies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich is second on the Brewers with 44 extra base hits (17 doubles and 27 home runs). Brice Turang is 14 for 40 with a double, two triples, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 49 home runs while slugging .573. Bryce Harper is 12 for 39 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

