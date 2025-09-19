Brewers aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (94-59, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-79, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (94-59, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-79, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (5-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (13-8, 4.43 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -121, Cardinals +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 42-36 in home games and 74-79 overall. The Cardinals are 35-61 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Milwaukee has a 43-32 record on the road and a 94-59 record overall. The Brewers are 71-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 26 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Cardinals. Thomas Saggese is 13 for 39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 29 home runs while slugging .467. Jackson Chourio is 12 for 41 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Brewers: Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.