Brewers activate Grant Anderson from injured list and send Craig Yoho to minors

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Grant Anderson has come off the injured list to boost a Milwaukee Brewers bullpen that has been dealing with plenty of medical issues.

The Brewers announced before their Monday game with the Texas Rangers that they had activated Anderson and optioned right-hander Craig Yoho to Triple-A Nashville.

Anderson last pitched for Milwaukee on Aug. 23 before going on the injured list with tendinitis in his right ankle.

The 28-year-old Anderson owns a 2-5 record and 2.87 earned run average in 57 appearances. He has struck out 66 over 62 2/3 innings.

“Yeah, it’s a positive step forward,” manager Pat Murphy said. “We have five bullpen arms from our top eight, and we have five of them out. That’s a lot. That’s as much as the beginning of the season when we had 11 of our top 13 pitchers unavailable. Now, we’re dealing with a bullpen situation.”

The Brewers still have All-Star closer Trevor Megill (right flexor), left-hander DL Hall (right oblique) and right-handers Nick Mears (back) and Shelby Miller (right elbow) on the injured list.

Murphy said Megill is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, and then would likely throw another one before being able to pitch again.

Milwaukee has overcome these injuries well enough to own the best record in the major leagues. The Brewers are coming off a road sweep of Pittsburgh, and they lead the NL Central by 7½ games over the Chicago Cubs.

Yoho, 25, is 0-0 with a 7.27 ERA in eight games with Milwaukee. He is 4-1 with a 1.04 ERA and seven saves in 39 games with Nashville.

