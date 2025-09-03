Break time? Iga Swiatek doesn’t need one but wonders if a US Open reporter does

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek doesn’t need a break, but asked a reporter if he did. Swiatek objected to…

Swiatek objected to the reporter’s implication that she needed a mental rest Wednesday, leading to an exchange near the end of her press conference after she was eliminated by Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Swiatek has played a lot of tennis this summer. She won the Wimbledon title — where she beat Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final — and also the title in Cincinnati immediately before the U.S. Open, where she played in the mixed doubles tournament that began the next day.

But when asked if she was tired, Swiatek said: “Well, I don’t know. It’s not like my matches were exhausting here.”

The reporter then clarified he meant a mental break.

“You look like you need a mental break,” Swiatek said.

When the reporter jokingly said that he did, Swiatek said: “Well then, what are you doing here?”

He replied that he needed to make it through the end of the tournament on Sunday.

“Good luck,” Swiatek said.

