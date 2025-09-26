Braves take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (69-90, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-84, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday, 7:15…

Pittsburgh Pirates (69-90, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-84, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (6-15, 4.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Braves: Joey Wentz (5-6, 5.46 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Pirates +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 75-84 record overall and a 38-40 record at home. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Pittsburgh has gone 25-53 on the road and 69-90 overall. The Pirates have a 49-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 40 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 93 RBIs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 15 for 41 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 37 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 6 for 19 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .296 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .211 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (arm), Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (hip), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Ronny Simon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

