Braves’ Snitker ejected, Olson tossed for 1st time in MLB career for arguing interference call

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected and first baseman Matt Olson was tossed for the first…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected and first baseman Matt Olson was tossed for the first time in his MLB career on Saturday for arguing a batter’s interference call in their game against Pittsburg.

The 31-year-old Olson was tossed for the first time in 1,222 career games with Oakland and Atlanta from 2016 to Saturday.

Olson hit a popup into foul territory down the first base line in the sixth inning. Pirates catcher Henry Davis bumped into Olson near the batter’s box and dropped the ball on the play in front of the Braves’ dugout.

Home plate umpire Brock Ballou ruled Olson out on batter’s interference for impeding Davis’ attempt to catch the pop.

Olson immediately argued with Ballou, and Snitker emerged from Atlanta’s dugout to argue with Ballou and second base umpire and crew chief Mark Wegner. Wegner ejected Snitker, who continued to argue with both umps.

“I stayed in the (batter’s) box the whole time,” Olson said after the Braves lost to the Pirates 3-1. “I didn’t think I left the box. I said my piece out there and then I went and saw the video and confirmed that I stood in place. I don’t know what the exact ruling is, but if feels like if there’s a popup behind the plate the catcher can just run into the hitter every single time and get an out.”

Olson was ejected in between the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh innings by Ballou for continuing the argument.

“(Ballou) umpire told me to stop (arguing),” Olson said, “I was still chirping from the dugout. Once I watched the video, I probably had it coming a little bit. I just didn’t feel like it was the right call. I don’t have a problem with (Ballou). We’ve had a few games out at (first base) and (others) behind the plate. I just kept asking ‘What am I supposed to do?’”

Snitker said he didn’t know what Olson was supposed to do, either.

“I didn’t really see it live time, I was just looking at the ball, then I saw it and I don’t know what he was supposed to have done,” Snitker said. “That was kind of bizarre. I don’t know we’re looking for trouble. Everything is going (well) all the rules are good. I don’t know why we’re looking for trouble.”

Wegner said Olson moved in the batter’s box which obstructed Davis.

“He did move,” Wegner said. “If you watch the video, he took his swing and stood there and took a couple steps looking up at it. He has to get out of the way of the catcher at that point.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.