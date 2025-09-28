‘Incredible:’ Charlie Morton reflects on 18-year career after likely final appearance with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton got a standing ovation after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in what was potentially his…

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton got a standing ovation after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in what was potentially his final major league appearance during the Atlanta Braves’ season-ending 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The 41-year-old right-hander, who debuted with the Braves in 2008, was signed by the team last Monday after being designated for assignment and released by the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 21 with the intention of having him retire with Atlanta.

The Braves announced on Thursday that Morton would start for the finale and be followed by Chris Sale. It was Sale’s idea to give up the start and let Morton play.

“That was incredible,” said Morton, who got a text from his agent B.B. Abbott saying the Braves wanted him back for a week.

“The hope for me was to just kind of try to let (the feeling) of disappointment and failure go and finish the year in a way that was a little bit more comforting with that taste in my mouth,” Morton said.

Morton allowed two hits and no runs over and finished his outing by striking out Alexander Canario before Braves manager Brian Snitker pulled him.

Morton waited for Sale to get to the mound from the bullpen so one veteran could hand the ball off to another.

Morton received cheers as he took the field, when he walked off the field after the first inning and had a minute-plus ovation when he was pulled.

As Morton warmed up ahead of the second inning, the Braves played highlights on the video board of him pitching on a broken leg in Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, which the Braves won.

When Snitker came onto the field to pull Morton, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played on the loudspeakers.

As he exited the game, Morton hugged his teammates on the mound, his family in front of Atlanta’s dugout and teammates and coaches up and down the dugout.

“My parents are in town,” Morton said. “My mom, unfortunately, couldn’t be on the field because she had a little accident with her leg, which I feel awful about. My sister was here, my in-laws are here. (Abbott) was here — all these people I’ve known for a long time.”

Morton has not decided if he is going to retire, but said it is likely.

“(Retirement) is 100% my intention,” he said. “It was before the year started.”

If Morton does retire, he finishes his 18-season career with a 147-134 record, 4.13 ERA and 2,196 strikeouts over 2,267 2/3 innings (416 games).

Morton grew up a Braves and Yankees fan.

“Even before I was a Brave, I wanted to be a Brave,” he said. “I grew up rooting for the Yankees and the Braves. The Braves were on TBS, they had the best rotation in the big leagues, they had guys that I really looked up to and wanted to be like. Then I got to meet them. I got to wear the same uniform and be in the same clubhouse.”

Morton received a curtain call from the fans at Truist Park, among the multiple ovations he received.

“That’s awesome,” he said. “There’s nothing like the feeling like people have your back. For me be able to feel that at the end was incredible.”

Morton was drafted by Atlanta in the third round (95th overall) of the 2002 draft. He made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2008 and from 2009 to 2020 pitched for the Pirates, Phillies, Astros and Rays before returning to Atlanta for the 2021-24 seasons.

“I think Charlie is very appreciative,” said Snitker. “It was emotional for everybody. It was really neat. I think Braves Vision did a great job with their presentation. It was a special moment.”

