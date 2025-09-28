Braves host the Pirates on 3-game home skid

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-90, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-86, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday, 3:15…

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-90, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-86, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (9-11, 5.89 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -206, Pirates +170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Atlanta has a 38-42 record at home and a 75-86 record overall. The Braves have gone 60-32 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Pittsburgh is 27-53 on the road and 71-90 overall. The Pirates have a 51-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 40 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 15 for 38 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz ranks second on the Pirates with 41 extra base hits (18 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs). Spencer Horwitz is 13 for 32 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (arm), Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (hip), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Ronny Simon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.