Braves claim infielder Ha-Seong Kim off waivers from the Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves claimed infielder Ha-Seong Kim off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Atlanta also activated shortstop Luke Williams from the 10-day injured list before its series opener against the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Rolddy Muñoz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, and infielder Austin Riley was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Active major league rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players on Monday.

The 29-year-old Kim, who can play shortstop, second base and third, is expected to join the Braves on Tuesday. He has been on the IL with lower back inflammation since Aug. 21.

He signed a $29 million, two-year contract with Tampa Bay in February that includes a $16 million player option for next year.

Kim has been limited to 24 games this year. He is batting .214 with two homers and five RBIs.

Kim made his big league debut with San Diego in 2021. He hit .242 with 47 homers, 200 RBIs and 78 stolen bases in 540 games over four seasons with the Padres.

Williams, 29, had been sidelined by a left oblique strain. Riley, 28, had season-ending core surgery last month.

