Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a labral tear in his right hip, the team announced.

Recovery is expected to take four months. Murphy should be back in time for spring training.

Murphy has three years and $45 million left on his contract with a club option in 2029.

Murphy hit .199 in 94 games this season, 76 at catcher. He had 16 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .709 OPS. In 2024, Murphy hit .193 after being limited to 72 games with various injuries.

In his first season with the Braves in 2023, Murphy had career-highs in home runs with 21 and RBIs with 68.

Rookie Drake Baldwin emerged as the Braves top catching option about halfway through this season. Murphy served as the designated hitter for seven games. Sandy León will serve as the Braves’ backup catcher for the remainder of the season.

