Braves begin 3-game series at home against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (81-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (64-79, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday, 7:15…

Chicago Cubs (81-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (64-79, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (9-6, 3.15 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (6-9, 5.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -131, Braves +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Atlanta is 34-35 in home games and 64-79 overall. The Braves are 53-31 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago is 81-62 overall and 37-34 on the road. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 22 home runs while slugging .460. Ozzie Albies is 14 for 38 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .291 batting average, and has 26 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 56 RBIs. Kyle Tucker is 15 for 36 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .235 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Daniel Palencia: day-to-day (undisclosed), Pete Crow-Armstrong: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (calf), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.