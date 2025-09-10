Braves and Cubs meet in series rubber match

Chicago Cubs (82-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-80, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15…

Chicago Cubs (82-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-80, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0); Braves: Chris Sale (5-4, 2.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -169, Cubs +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta has a 35-36 record at home and a 65-80 record overall. The Braves are sixth in the NL with 162 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Chicago is 82-63 overall and 38-35 on the road. The Cubs have a 55-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Cubs hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with a .270 batting average, and has 36 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 83 walks and 80 RBIs. Ozzie Albies is 13 for 39 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 35 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 87 RBIs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 12 for 37 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (calf), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

