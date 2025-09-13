Both Thuram brothers score but only one celebrates as Juventus beats Inter 4-3

MILAN (AP) — Both Thuram brothers scored — for opposing teams — on Saturday, but it was Khephren who ended…

MILAN (AP) — Both Thuram brothers scored — for opposing teams — on Saturday, but it was Khephren who ended up celebrating after his Juventus side snatched a 4-3 win over Inter Milan in a thrilling Derby d’Italia on Saturday.

Marcus Thuram didn’t celebrate when he put Inter 3-2 up in the 76th minute but his younger brother Khephren certainly did when he netted the equalizer six minutes later.

Their dad, Lilian Thuram, was watching in the stadium. He was a standout defender for Juventus and won the World Cup with France in 1998.

Vasilije Adzic scored the winner in stoppage time to see Juventus maintain its perfect start to the Serie A season after winning its opening two matches without conceding a goal. Defending champion Napoli has also not conceded in its two victories and was playing at Fiorentina later.

Inter had started the season by beating Torino 5-0 but was upset 2-1 at home by Udinese, heaping pressure on new coach Cristian Chivu, who replaced Simone Inzaghi in the offseason.

The game in Turin also marked the debut of the refcam in the Italian league, with the match official wearing a small video camera to provide viewers at home with an on-field look.

The opening goal came from a surprising source in the 14th minute. Manuel Locatelli floated a ball to the far post, where Bremer volleyed it back for Lloyd Kelly to drill into the bottom right corner. It was the English defender’s first goal for Juventus.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu equalized in the 30th with a trademark long-range shot but Kenan Yıldız restored Juve’s lead just eight minutes later, controlling a pass from Bremer with his back to goal and then turning to lash in a magnificent strike from 30 yards.

Inter upped the pressure after the break, however, and got a deserved equalizer in the 65th minute. Thuram did well to keep a cross from going out and the ball came out to Çalhanoğlu, who controlled it on his chest before smashing it into the far bottom corner.

Thuram headed in a corner to give Inter the lead for the first time in the match before his younger brother headed in a free kick.

There was still time for another screamer from distance as Adzic unleashed a fierce shot from 35 yards out that squirmed through the hands of Yann Sommer.

Elsewhere, Cagliari beat Parma 2-0 for its first victory of the season.

