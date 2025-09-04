Boston Legacy coach Filipa Patão aims to make history in NWSL team’s 1st season

Boston Legacy coach Filipa Patão has a bold prediction for her tenure with the expansion National Women’s Soccer League club.…

The former Benfica coach was hired as the Legacy’s first head coach in June, and was introduced on Thursday after obtaining her visa and arriving in Boston.

“I’m here to make history. I’m sorry, I know that is hard. I know that is difficult. I know that a lot of people are going to say, `Oh, my God. She doesn’t know what the deal is with this league.’ I know the difficulties of this league,” Patão said. “I believe a lot in our process. It’s going to be a fight. But in the end, you’re going to be happy with the results.”

The Legacy begins play next year along with the Denver Summit, bringing the NWSL to 16 teams.

Boston signed its first player, former Santa Clara standout Annie Karich, in July, and has since added others including former Houston Dash midfielder Barbara Olivieri and Barcelona’s Alba Caño.

Patão joined Portugal’s top flight Benfica in 2020, compiling a 156-28-15 record across all competitions. During her tenure, Benfica won Portugal’s top flight title five straight years.

Benfica also advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Women’s Champions League. She was nominated for the Ballon d’Or’s Coach of the Year in 2024.

“I’m very excited because I know the project is ambitious. I know that I have an opportunity to help to build something different, something great, and create a legacy,” Patão said. “I’m so excited to get to work with the players and with the staff. I know the ambition is very, very high, and I know the responsibility to have a new project in my hands, in our hands. But I know that everybody here is capable to do this job.”

The Legacy also announced this week that it had named Jennifer van Dijk as the team’s president, overseeing all of the club’s business operations. Before joining the Legacy, Van Dijk was CEO of the animation company Superplastic. She has also worked at IMG, Wasserman and the NBA.

The Legacy will play its first season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough before moving to its permanent home at White Stadium in 2027.

