Bohm leads Phillies against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (76-80, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (92-64, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 198 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -222, Marlins +183; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Miami Marlins after Alec Bohm’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Philadelphia has a 51-24 record in home games and a 92-64 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

Miami is 76-80 overall and 40-38 on the road. The Marlins have a 62-31 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 53 home runs while slugging .559. Harrison Bader is 14 for 45 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has a .281 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 20 doubles, five triples and three home runs. Agustin Ramirez is 13 for 43 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .263 batting average, 5.42 ERA, even run differential

Marlins: 9-1, .275 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

