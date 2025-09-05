Bobby Witt Jr. leaves game with low back spasms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. left Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. left Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning due to low back spasms.

The shortstop made two defensive plays, on ground balls, in the top half of the sixth inning, then exited before the Royals took the field in the seventh.

With the Royals leading 2-1, Witt was replaced in the lineup by Nick Loftin, playing third base while Maikel Garcia shifted to shortstop.

Witt was hitless in three at-bats with one strikeout.

