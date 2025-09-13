Bob Goodenow, the former head of the NHL Players’ Association, has died. He was 72. The union announced Goodenow’s death…

Bob Goodenow, the former head of the NHL Players’ Association, has died. He was 72.

The union announced Goodenow’s death on Saturday. A spokesman for the NHLPA said the organization learned that Goodenow had died from his wife, but he did not know the cause of death.

“Bob was an exceptionally influential leader whose unwavering commitment to the players helped shape the modern era of the NHLPA,” the PA said in a statement. “Bob quickly put his stamp on the organization by elevating the level of representation provided by the NHLPA’s staff, tirelessly working to educate the players, strengthening the membership and building trust in the office’s work on behalf of the players.”

Goodenow led the NHLPA during multiple lockouts, including 2004-05 when the entire season was canceled. He resigned later that summer.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in his remembrance of Goodenow noted he was a captain at Harvard and a player in the minors before serving as an agent and working for the union for 14 years.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.