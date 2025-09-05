Blue Jays visit the Yankees to open 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (81-59, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-62, second in the AL East) New…

Toronto Blue Jays (81-59, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-62, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-10, 3.75 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Yankees: Cam Schlittler (2-2, 2.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -136, Blue Jays +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

New York has a 78-62 record overall and a 41-28 record at home. Yankees hitters have a collective .458 slugging percentage to lead the majors.

Toronto has gone 36-35 in road games and 81-59 overall. The Blue Jays have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .339.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Grisham has nine doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Yankees. Jazz Chisholm is 9 for 34 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has a .307 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 42 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs. George Springer is 16 for 38 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .297 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (leg), Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

