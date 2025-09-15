Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette seeks second opinion on injured knee and could return at DH

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette sought a second opinion Monday on his injured knee and…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette sought a second opinion Monday on his injured knee and could initially return to the lineup at designated hitter.

Sidelined since Sept. 7 with a sprained left knee, Bichette was in Dallas on Monday afternoon getting examined by Dr. Dan Cooper. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said there was nothing new to report, and the appointment was simply part of the recovery process.

“It doesn’t change our thinking,” Schneider said before Monday night’s 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 11 innings. “It gives him and us some clarity.”

Toronto (88-62) has the best record in the American League and a five-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees with 12 to play.

The 27-year-old Bichette, a two-time All-Star, was injured Sept. 6 on a play at home plate against the Yankees and landed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 7.

The Blue Jays have stressed patience, but Schneider acknowledged Bichette could return at DH before he’s ready to play defense.

“In a perfect world, if he can come back and play short, great,” Schneider said. “We’ll see how this goes. With how he’s moving, it seems to me that hitting will be a little bit in front of everything else. I think we’ll know more tomorrow or the next day, but if we can get his bat back, hell yeah, I’ll take that.”

Bichette was having a strong season before the injury, batting .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .840 OPS in 139 games. He leads the majors in hits (181) and doubles (44).

Bichette, who can become a free agent after the World Series this year, is the son of former major league slugger Dante Bichette.

