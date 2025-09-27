Blue Jays beat Rays 5-1 to stay atop AL East, sending division race to season’s final day

TORONTO (AP) — Trey Yesavage struck out five in five shutout innings for his first major league win, Alejandro Kirk…

TORONTO (AP) — Trey Yesavage struck out five in five shutout innings for his first major league win, Alejandro Kirk homered and the Toronto Blue Jays stayed atop the AL East heading into the final game of the season by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Saturday.

Toronto can clinch the division title and the best record in the AL by matching or beating the New York Yankees’ outcome against the Orioles in Sunday’s regular season finale.

The Blue Jays came into Saturday tied with the Yankees in the East. Toronto holds the tiebreaker after winning eight of 13 meetings.

New York’s 6-1 win over Baltimore meant the Blue Jays couldn’t clinch the AL East with a win. The Yankees have won seven straight and 10 of 11.

Ernie Clement had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice as the Blue Jays improved to an AL-best 53-27 at home. Toronto is 70-4 when it scores five or more.

Yesavage (1-0) allowed five hits, four singles, and walked two. He threw 94 pitches, the most of his brief professional career. Yesavage threw 89 pitches in his final appearance at Double-A on Aug. 8.

Rays right-hander Joe Boyle (1-4) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings, his fourth straight losing decision.

Clement hit a two-out, two-run double in the second inning and Andrés Giménez followed with an RBI single.

Kirk homered into the second deck to begin the seventh, his 13th, connecting on Garrett Cleavinger’s first pitch.

Jonathan Aranda homered for the second straight game for Tampa Bay. Aranda, who was activated off the injured list Friday, homered off Yariel Rodríguez to open the sixth, his 14th.

Key moment

Yesavage caught Aranda looking at strike three to leave the bases loaded in the third.

Key stat

Rays DH Yandy Díaz raised his average to .300 by going 1 for 2 before being replaced by Bob Seymour in the fifth.

Up next

RHP Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.47 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays in Sunday’s pivotal finale. LHP Ian Seymour (4-2, 2.85) is scheduled for the Rays.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.