Blake Snell strikes out season-high 12, Shohei Ohtani hits 51st homer as Dodgers beat Phillies 5-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell struck out a season-high 12 over seven innings, Shohei Ohtani hit his 51st homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Freddie Freeman also homered for the Dodgers, who blew multiple-run leads in losing 9-6 on Tuesday and 6-5 in 10 innings on Monday, when the Phillies clinched the NL East title for the second straight year.

Snell (5-4) gave up two hits — back-to-back, two-out singles to Bryson Stott and Harrison Bader in the third — and beat the Phillies for the first time in his career.

Snell issued consecutive two-out walks that brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh. Manager Dave Roberts visited the mound and reliever Alex Vesia began jogging from the bullpen, but Roberts left Snell in.

Snell responded by getting rookie Otto Kemp on a swinging strike to end the inning. The two-time Cy Young Award winner let out a yell as the crowd of 50,859 erupted. He tossed a season-high 112 pitches, 69 for strikes.

Freeman homered leading off the second and Ben Rortvedt added an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Andy Pages walked, stole second, took third on Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo’s pickoff error and scored on Kiké Hernández’s two-strike, two-out RBI single in the fourth.

Luzardo (14-7) allowed four runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out six while throwing 106 pitches — one off his season high.

Key moment

After the Phillies struck for six homers in the first two games, their bats went silent. Kyle Schwarber, whose 53 homers are second most in the NL, and Bryce Harper were a combined 0 for 7. Schwarber struck out three times.

Key stats

Ohtani extended his on-base streak to 22 games — longest in the majors this season. Teammate Mookie Betts shared the mark until going 0 for 4. … Luzardo had not given up a homer to a left-handed hitter this season until Freeman and Ohtani went deep.

Up next

The Phillies visit Arizona on Friday and had not announced a starter. The D-backs start RHP Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.34 ERA). Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.66) starts Thursday against the visiting San Francisco Giants and RHP Logan Webb (14-10, 3.34).

