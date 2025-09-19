Bethune goal pulls the Spirit into a 2-2 draw on the road against Angel City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Croix Bethune scored on a header in the 71st minute to pull the Washington Spirit into…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Croix Bethune scored on a header in the 71st minute to pull the Washington Spirit into a 2-2 draw with Angel City on Thursday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Spirit (10-4-7) remained in second place in the league standings behind the Kansas City Current with a nine-game unbeaten run.

The draw stopped a two-game losing streak for Angel City (6-9-6), which was below the playoff line but still within reach of a berth.

Trinity Rodman’s penalty attempt was stopped but she scored on the rebound to give the Spirit the lead in the 12th minute.

Just two minutes later, rookie Evelyn Shores scored her first NWSL goal off a cross from Gisele Thompson. Thompson has five assists this season, tied for the league lead.

Angel City went ahead in the 56th on an own goal by Spirit defender Tara McKeown. Bethune pulled Washington back even with her header.

Deborah Abiodun was bloodied when she caught a cleat in the head in a collision with Angel City’s Jun Endo that caused a lengthy delay in the first half. Abiodun returned to the match with a wrap on her head.

