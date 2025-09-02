Benintendi’s two-HR, four-hit day propels White Sox past Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Benintendi went 4 for 5 with two homers and five RBIs as the Chicago White Sox…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Benintendi went 4 for 5 with two homers and five RBIs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 12-3 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Teel and Lenyn Sosa also homered and Brooks Baldwin had three hits for the White Sox, who have won three in a row. Davis Martin (6-9) won his third straight decision, giving up three runs on six hits in six innings.

Benintendi hit a solo homer in the second inning and added a three-run shot in the eighth.

Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson struck out seven and gave up two earned run in five innings.

With the score tied 3-3 in the sixth, Benintendi and Baldwin each hit RBI singles off Twins reliever Thomas Hatch (2-1) as the White Sox took a 5-3 lead.

Teel and Sosa hit back-to-back homers off Hatch leading off the seventh inning.

Byron Buxton led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Trevor Larnach’s single to give the Twins a quick lead.

Key moment

With a runner on first and nobody out in the fifth, Will Robertson hit a chopper back to the mound. His bat shattered, and the barrel flew past Woods Richardson’s face as he made the play. However, the throw to start a potential double play sailed into center field for an error. Both runners scored on Bryan Ramos’ double to tie the game 3-3.

Key stat

In 39 career games at Target Field, Benintendi is hitting .344 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Up next

The Twins will send RHP Zebby Matthews (4-4, 5.06 ERA) to the mound against White Sox RHP Yoendrys Gómez (3-2, 5.20) on Wednesday.

