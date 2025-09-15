Bellingham set to make Real Madrid return vs. Marseille in Champions League after shoulder surgery

MADRID (AP) — England midfielder Jude Bellingham was selected in Real Madrid’s squad Monday for its opening Champions League game…

MADRID (AP) — England midfielder Jude Bellingham was selected in Real Madrid’s squad Monday for its opening Champions League game against Marseille after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Bellingham hasn’t played for Madrid since the Club World Cup in the United States, after which he underwent an operation on his left shoulder on July 16.

He had been nursing the shoulder injury since 2023 but was delaying the surgery to avoid missing time with Madrid and England.

Bellingham has missed four Spanish league games at the start of this season, with Madrid winning all of them.

Madrid, the 15-time European champion, opens its Champions League campaign at home to Marseille on Tuesday.

