Bellinger’s 95 mph throw from right field in sixth inning helps Yankees beat Jays 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger made a 95.3 mph throw from right field to get Bo Bichette at the plate for the final out of the sixth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Saturday afternoon in a game interrupted by rain for nearly two hours.

As heavy rain began pelting the field, Nathan Lukes lined a single to right field and Bellinger cleanly fielded the ball on the wet grass. In one motion, Bellinger made a strong one-hop throw to the plate and Austin Wells moved to his left to tag Bichette on the left leg.

It was Bellinger’s sixth outfield assist and second in 44 starts in right field this year. Bellinger started in right field after Aaron Judge made his first appearance on Friday since July 25 and threw gingerly.

After the play ended, Bichette was holding his left shin and lower leg. He hobbled off the field with the aid of a trainer and stayed in following the delay.

New York starter Luis Gil (3-1) allowed one run and two hits in a season-high six innings. Gil struck out one and walked four.

The Yankees scored a pair of unearned runs in the second off Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (11-8). After first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. misplayed a grounder by Jazz Chisholm Jr, Jasson Domínguez hit an RBI single and Wells lifted a sacrifice fly.

Wells added his second sacrifice fly in the sixth before Luke Weaver, Fernando Cruz and David Bednar combined on three shutout innings. Bednar got the last four outs, including striking out three, to earn his 21st save.

Judge returned to the DH spot and went 1 for 4.

Bassitt allowed two runs and three hits in five innings

Key Moment

Cruz stranded two to protect a two-run lead in the seventh and Bednar converted the final four outs for his fourth save with the Yankees and 21st overall.

Key Stat

Guerrero had two of Toronto’s five hits and is hitting .520 ( 13-for-25) in his last six games.

Up Next

Toronto RHP Max Scherzer (5-2, 4.11 ERA) opposes New York LHP Max Fried (15-5, 2.98) in Sunday’s series finale.

