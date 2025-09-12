Bayern Munich’s transfer chief defends his ‘sensitive’ side as power struggle emerges at the club

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s transfer chief, Max Eberl, delivered an impassioned defense of his work Friday after being accused…

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s transfer chief, Max Eberl, delivered an impassioned defense of his work Friday after being accused by club power broker Uli Hoeneß of being “quite sensitive.”

Hoeneß, Bayern’s former president, still wields considerable power at the club after spending more than 40 years at its forefront in an official capacity. But he’s also known for his blunt manner and for antagonizing friend and foe alike.

Hoeneß told a TV talk show last weekend that Eberl, the club’s board member for sport, was struggling with the demands of such a position.

“Such a tough job leads to disagreements,” Hoeneß told broadcaster Sport1’s Doppelpass. “Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and I often had furious arguments, but as soon as the door went behind us, it was OK again. Max is quite sensitive about that.”

Hoeneß suggested that Eberl was dealing with much larger sums of money at Bayern than he was used to from his time at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“I wouldn’t want to be solely responsible for that as a manager,” Hoeneß said. “It would also be good for Max if he finally understands that it’s spread across several shoulders. I do think he has his problems with that.”

‘It’s all about feeling’

Asked about Uli Hoeneß’ comments on Friday and his own personal reaction to them, Eberl defended the manner of his work.

“I started here 16 or 17 months ago in March and it was certainly no straightforward situation,” said Eberl, who had to find a new coach to replace the departing Thomas Tuchel.

“We’re talking about ‘sensitive.’ First, we have to define the word. It means to perceive or feel. For me it means to be ready to fight for something. If you don’t feel, if you just do your job, then that’s very cold. I think the whole world and our whole society is very cold and ruthless, especially when we talk about people who make decisions in the world today. They’re very ruthless and selfish people. And for me, it’s all about feeling, because I do what I do with passion. I’m passionate about it. And that’s basically how I started the job.”

Eberl’s decision to appoint Vincent Kompany after a long search for Tuchel’s successor has proved astute as the Belgian led Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season and brought a sense of harmony to the team after friction under Tuchel.

Loan complication

Eberl has since overseen contract extensions for key players like Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and Manuel Neuer, but his plans to bolster the squad over the summer were complicated when Hoeneß announced the club should only sign players on loan following Luis Díaz’s arrival from Liverpool. Bayern ultimately signed Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea on the last day of the transfer period.

Eberl had already failed to sign Germany players Nick Woltemade and Florian Wirtz, while Bayern has a smaller squad after the departures of Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané.

“We’ve started to bring down costs and to generate income. That’s what I stand for and that’s what we’re working for,” Eberl said.

Before he joined Bayern in March 2024, Eberl was fired as Leipzig sporting director after management there felt he wasn’t committed enough amid Bayern’s interest. He previously spent 23 years at Gladbach, but quit as the club’s sporting director in January 2022 citing burnout.

Not leaving

Eberl on Friday denied reports he was thinking of leaving Bayern.

“My heart is here. I’ve never considered quitting because I still have far too much to do,” Eberl said.

“I want to be successful with Bayern Munich. That’s what I get up for every day, that’s what I fight for every day. And everyone can debate my feelings as they wish.”

