Bayern Munich’s early season form is ominous for Bundesliga rivals

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich is purring in the Bundesliga after a perfect start to the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt – arguably the only side that looked capable of challenging the Bavarian powerhouse – lost at Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, leaving a far-from-perfect Borussia Dortmund team and overachieving Cologne and St. Pauli as Bayern’s closest rivals after three rounds.

Bayern saw off Chelsea’s challenge in the Champions League on Wednesday to stretch its winning start to five games across all competitions – six including the German Supercup. The defending champion already has 14 goals in three Bundesliga games. A visit to Hoffenheim is next on Saturday.

Key matchups

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany will be tempted to rotate his squad at Hoffenheim, where Tom Bischof might expect to feature after his summer switch between the sides. Former Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson might also see more playing time to give the in-form Harry Kane a rest.

Leverkusen hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday for a Rhine derby between the only clubs to have fired their coaches after three rounds. Kasper Hjulmand, Erik ten Hag ’s replacement, made a winning start against Frankfurt last weekend, while Gladbach is still looking for a replacement for Gerardo Seoane, who was fired after the 4-0 loss at home to Werder Bremen, a result that extended the team’s goalless start.

Dortmund hosts Wolfsburg on Sunday, when Frankfurt welcomes Union Berlin.

Players to watch

Assuming Kompany gives him more playing time, Nicolas Jackson will be keen to show what he can do at Hoffenheim after doing his utmost to join Bayern from Chelsea.

Johan Bakayoko scored his first goal for Leipzig last weekend. He’s just one of a host of new arrivals at the club who get another chance to impress against Cologne on Saturday.

Victor Boniface made his Bremen debut last weekend. He didn’t score but could get off the mark against visiting Freiburg on Saturday.

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen could make his Wolfsburg debut against Dortmund.

Who’s out

Bayern has an issue at left back with Raphaël Guerreiro and Josip Stanišić both injured. Guerreiro has a stomach muscle injury from the 5-0 win over Hamburger SV last weekend, and Stanišić went off with a knee injury against Chelsea.

The team was already without long-term patients Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito.

Konrad Laimer will likely switch to left back for Hoffenheim, with Sacha Boey filling in at right back.

Off the field

A nine-year-old boy was seriously injured during an organized fireworks display off the floodlights after Hansa Rostock’s third-division match against 1860 Munich on Wednesday.

Broadcaster NDR reported a still-burning piece of pyrotechnics may have landed on the roof and burned through, landing in the away section below. Two other people were also injured, NDR said.

Police said the boy was taken to hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.

The old floodlights had been in operation in Rostock since 1970. New lights are to be installed in time for Hansa’s match against Energie Cottbus on Sept. 30.

