All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — y-Boston 0 0 .000 — y-New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — y-Boston 0 0 .000 — y-New York 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — x-Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — x-Cleveland 0 0 .000 — y-Detroit 0 0 .000 — Kansas City 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — x-Seattle 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 0 .000 —

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — x-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Chicago 0 0 .000 — y-Cincinnati 0 0 .000 — x-Milwaukee 0 0 .000 — Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 — St. Louis 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 — x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — y-San Diego 0 0 .000 — San Francisco 0 0 .000 —

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Washington 0

Boston 4, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 9, Athletics 2

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Toronto 13, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 9, Texas 8, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 4, Colorado 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Washington 0

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 12, Arizona 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.