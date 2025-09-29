All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|y-Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|y-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|x-Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|x-Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|y-Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|x-Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|y-Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|x-Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|y-San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|—
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Washington 0
Boston 4, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 9, Athletics 2
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Toronto 13, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 9, Texas 8, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
San Francisco 4, Colorado 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Washington 0
Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 12, Arizona 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.