Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 29, 2025, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000
y-Boston 0 0 .000
y-New York 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
x-Toronto 0 0 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
x-Cleveland 0 0 .000
y-Detroit 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000

West Division

W L Pct GB
Athletics 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
x-Seattle 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
x-Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
y-Chicago 0 0 .000
y-Cincinnati 0 0 .000
x-Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000
y-San Diego 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Washington 0

Boston 4, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 9, Athletics 2

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Toronto 13, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 9, Texas 8, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 4, Colorado 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Washington 0

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 12, Arizona 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

