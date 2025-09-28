All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|93
|68
|.578
|—
|z-Toronto
|93
|68
|.578
|—
|y-Boston
|88
|73
|.547
|5
|Tampa Bay
|77
|84
|.478
|16
|Baltimore
|75
|86
|.466
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Cleveland
|87
|74
|.540
|—
|z-Detroit
|87
|74
|.540
|—
|Kansas City
|81
|80
|.503
|6
|Minnesota
|70
|91
|.435
|17
|Chicago
|59
|102
|.366
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|90
|71
|.559
|—
|Houston
|86
|75
|.534
|4
|Texas
|81
|80
|.503
|9
|Athletics
|76
|85
|.472
|14
|Los Angeles
|72
|89
|.447
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|95
|66
|.590
|—
|New York
|83
|78
|.516
|12
|Miami
|78
|83
|.484
|17
|Atlanta
|75
|86
|.466
|20
|Washington
|66
|95
|.410
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|96
|65
|.596
|—
|y-Chicago
|91
|70
|.565
|5
|Cincinnati
|83
|78
|.516
|13
|St. Louis
|78
|83
|.484
|18
|Pittsburgh
|71
|90
|.441
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|92
|69
|.571
|—
|y-San Diego
|89
|72
|.553
|3
|Arizona
|80
|81
|.497
|12
|San Francisco
|80
|81
|.497
|12
|Colorado
|43
|118
|.267
|49
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 2, Boston 1
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 3, Texas 2
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Seattle 3
Kansas City 4, Athletics 2
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 4, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0
Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 3:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
