All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 93 68 .578 — z-Toronto 93 68 .578 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 93 68 .578 — z-Toronto 93 68 .578 — y-Boston 88 73 .547 5 Tampa Bay 77 84 .478 16 Baltimore 75 86 .466 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Cleveland 87 74 .540 — z-Detroit 87 74 .540 — Kansas City 81 80 .503 6 Minnesota 70 91 .435 17 Chicago 59 102 .366 28

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Seattle 90 71 .559 — Houston 86 75 .534 4 Texas 81 80 .503 9 Athletics 76 85 .472 14 Los Angeles 72 89 .447 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 95 66 .590 — New York 83 78 .516 12 Miami 78 83 .484 17 Atlanta 75 86 .466 20 Washington 66 95 .410 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 96 65 .596 — y-Chicago 91 70 .565 5 Cincinnati 83 78 .516 13 St. Louis 78 83 .484 18 Pittsburgh 71 90 .441 25

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 92 69 .571 — y-San Diego 89 72 .553 3 Arizona 80 81 .497 12 San Francisco 80 81 .497 12 Colorado 43 118 .267 49

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 2, Boston 1

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 3, Texas 2

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Seattle 3

Kansas City 4, Athletics 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 3:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.