All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 92 68 .575 — z-Toronto 92 68 .575 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 92 68 .575 — z-Toronto 92 68 .575 — y-Boston 88 72 .550 4 Tampa Bay 77 83 .481 15 Baltimore 75 85 .469 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 86 74 .538 — Detroit 86 74 .538 — Kansas City 80 80 .500 6 Minnesota 69 91 .431 17 Chicago 59 101 .369 27

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Seattle 90 70 .563 — Houston 85 75 .531 5 Texas 81 79 .506 9 Athletics 76 84 .475 14 Los Angeles 72 88 .450 18

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 95 65 .594 — New York 82 78 .513 13 Miami 78 82 .488 17 Atlanta 75 85 .469 20 Washington 65 95 .406 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 96 64 .600 — y-Chicago 90 70 .563 6 Cincinnati 82 78 .513 14 St. Louis 78 82 .488 18 Pittsburgh 70 90 .438 26

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 91 69 .569 — y-San Diego 88 72 .550 3 Arizona 80 80 .500 11 San Francisco 79 81 .494 12 Colorado 43 117 .269 48

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Washington 9

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Detroit 3

Texas 7, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 2

Athletics 4, Kansas City 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 6-8) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 13-6) at Boston (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Athletics (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 7-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-5), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Seymour 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Washington 9

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 9, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 4

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Smith 6-8) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Brown 0-4) at San Francisco (Webb 14-11), 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 7-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-5), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at San Diego (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 14-11) at Milwaukee (Peralta 17-6), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 7-7), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0) at Atlanta (Morton 9-11), 3:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 3:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

