All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|92
|68
|.575
|—
|z-Toronto
|92
|68
|.575
|—
|y-Boston
|88
|72
|.550
|4
|Tampa Bay
|77
|83
|.481
|15
|Baltimore
|75
|85
|.469
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|86
|74
|.538
|—
|Detroit
|86
|74
|.538
|—
|Kansas City
|80
|80
|.500
|6
|Minnesota
|69
|91
|.431
|17
|Chicago
|59
|101
|.369
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|90
|70
|.563
|—
|Houston
|85
|75
|.531
|5
|Texas
|81
|79
|.506
|9
|Athletics
|76
|84
|.475
|14
|Los Angeles
|72
|88
|.450
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|95
|65
|.594
|—
|New York
|82
|78
|.513
|13
|Miami
|78
|82
|.488
|17
|Atlanta
|75
|85
|.469
|20
|Washington
|65
|95
|.406
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|96
|64
|.600
|—
|y-Chicago
|90
|70
|.563
|6
|Cincinnati
|82
|78
|.513
|14
|St. Louis
|78
|82
|.488
|18
|Pittsburgh
|70
|90
|.438
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|91
|69
|.569
|—
|y-San Diego
|88
|72
|.550
|3
|Arizona
|80
|80
|.500
|11
|San Francisco
|79
|81
|.494
|12
|Colorado
|43
|117
|.269
|48
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Washington 9
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Detroit 3
Texas 7, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 2
Athletics 4, Kansas City 3
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 6-8) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 13-6) at Boston (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Athletics (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 7-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-5), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Seymour 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Washington 9
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 9, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 2
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 7, Arizona 4
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Smith 6-8) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Brown 0-4) at San Francisco (Webb 14-11), 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 7-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-5), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at San Diego (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 14-11) at Milwaukee (Peralta 17-6), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 7-7), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0) at Atlanta (Morton 9-11), 3:15 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 3:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.