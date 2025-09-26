All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|91
|68
|.572
|—
|z-Toronto
|91
|68
|.572
|—
|Boston
|87
|72
|.547
|4
|Tampa Bay
|77
|82
|.484
|14
|Baltimore
|75
|84
|.472
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|86
|73
|.541
|—
|Detroit
|86
|73
|.541
|—
|Kansas City
|80
|79
|.503
|6
|Minnesota
|69
|90
|.434
|17
|Chicago
|58
|101
|.365
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|90
|69
|.566
|—
|Houston
|85
|74
|.535
|5
|Texas
|80
|79
|.503
|10
|Athletics
|75
|84
|.472
|15
|Los Angeles
|71
|88
|.447
|19
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|94
|65
|.591
|—
|New York
|82
|77
|.516
|12
|Miami
|77
|82
|.484
|17
|Atlanta
|75
|84
|.472
|19
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|96
|63
|.604
|—
|y-Chicago
|89
|70
|.560
|7
|Cincinnati
|81
|78
|.509
|15
|St. Louis
|78
|81
|.491
|18
|Pittsburgh
|69
|90
|.434
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|90
|69
|.566
|—
|y-San Diego
|87
|72
|.547
|3
|Arizona
|80
|79
|.503
|10
|San Francisco
|78
|81
|.491
|12
|Colorado
|43
|116
|.270
|47
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 4, Texas 0
Houston 11, Athletics 5
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2
Toronto 6, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 9, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 6, Colorado 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Sugano 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-3) at Toronto (Yesavage 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-11) at Washington (Irvin 9-13), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Boston (Early 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Abel 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Kelly 12-9) at Cleveland (Allen 8-11), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Dana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 9-13) at Athletics (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 1, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Seattle 6, Colorado 2
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (McGreevy 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-7), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-11) at Washington (Irvin 9-13), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-16) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-11), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Pérez 7-5), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Abel 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 9-7) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 7-13), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 9-8) at San Diego (King 5-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 3:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.
