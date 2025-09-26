All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 91 68 .572 — z-Toronto 91 68 .572 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 91 68 .572 — z-Toronto 91 68 .572 — Boston 87 72 .547 4 Tampa Bay 77 82 .484 14 Baltimore 75 84 .472 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 86 73 .541 — Detroit 86 73 .541 — Kansas City 80 79 .503 6 Minnesota 69 90 .434 17 Chicago 58 101 .365 28

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Seattle 90 69 .566 — Houston 85 74 .535 5 Texas 80 79 .503 10 Athletics 75 84 .472 15 Los Angeles 71 88 .447 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 94 65 .591 — New York 82 77 .516 12 Miami 77 82 .484 17 Atlanta 75 84 .472 19 Washington 65 94 .409 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 96 63 .604 — y-Chicago 89 70 .560 7 Cincinnati 81 78 .509 15 St. Louis 78 81 .491 18 Pittsburgh 69 90 .434 27

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 90 69 .566 — y-San Diego 87 72 .547 3 Arizona 80 79 .503 10 San Francisco 78 81 .491 12 Colorado 43 116 .270 47

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 4, Texas 0

Houston 11, Athletics 5

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Toronto 6, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 6, Colorado 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Sugano 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-3) at Toronto (Yesavage 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-11) at Washington (Irvin 9-13), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Boston (Early 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Abel 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Kelly 12-9) at Cleveland (Allen 8-11), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Dana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 9-13) at Athletics (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 1, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 6, Colorado 2

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (McGreevy 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-7), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-11) at Washington (Irvin 9-13), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-16) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-11), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Pérez 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Abel 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 9-7) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 7-13), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 9-8) at San Diego (King 5-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 3:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.

