All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 90 68 .570 — z-Toronto 90 68 .570 — Boston 87 71 .551 3 Tampa Bay 77 81 .487 13 Baltimore 74 84 .468 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 86 72 .544 — Detroit 85 73 .538 1 Kansas City 79 79 .500 7 Minnesota 68 90 .430 18 Chicago 58 100 .367 28

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Seattle 89 69 .563 — Houston 84 74 .532 5 Texas 80 78 .506 9 Athletics 75 83 .475 14 Los Angeles 71 87 .449 18

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 93 65 .589 — New York 81 77 .513 12 Miami 77 81 .487 16 Atlanta 75 84 .472 18½ Washington 65 94 .409 28½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 96 63 .604 — z-Chicago 89 69 .563 6½ Cincinnati 80 78 .506 15½ St. Louis 78 81 .491 18 Pittsburgh 69 89 .437 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 89 69 .563 — z-San Diego 87 72 .547 2½ Arizona 80 78 .506 9 San Francisco 78 81 .491 11½ Colorado 43 115 .272 46

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 5, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 4, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 2

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

Athletics 6, Houston 0

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-3) at Washington (Cavalli 3-1), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 13-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-10), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Toronto (Bieber 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 9-10) at Cleveland (Cecconi 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Alexander 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 8-10), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 9-7) at Athletics (Morales 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 11, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-3) at Washington (Cavalli 3-1), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 13-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-10), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 10-12), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-15) at Atlanta (Wentz 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Littell 10-8) at Milwaukee (Priester 13-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-15) at San Francisco (McDonald 0-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

