All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|90
|68
|.570
|—
|z-Toronto
|90
|68
|.570
|—
|Boston
|87
|71
|.551
|3
|Tampa Bay
|77
|81
|.487
|13
|Baltimore
|74
|84
|.468
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|86
|72
|.544
|—
|Detroit
|85
|73
|.538
|1
|Kansas City
|79
|79
|.500
|7
|Minnesota
|68
|90
|.430
|18
|Chicago
|58
|100
|.367
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Seattle
|89
|69
|.563
|—
|Houston
|84
|74
|.532
|5
|Texas
|80
|78
|.506
|9
|Athletics
|75
|83
|.475
|14
|Los Angeles
|71
|87
|.449
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|93
|65
|.589
|—
|New York
|81
|77
|.513
|12
|Miami
|77
|81
|.487
|16
|Atlanta
|75
|84
|.472
|18½
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|28½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|96
|63
|.604
|—
|z-Chicago
|89
|69
|.563
|6½
|Cincinnati
|80
|78
|.506
|15½
|St. Louis
|78
|81
|.491
|18
|Pittsburgh
|69
|89
|.437
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|89
|69
|.563
|—
|z-San Diego
|87
|72
|.547
|2½
|Arizona
|80
|78
|.506
|9
|San Francisco
|78
|81
|.491
|11½
|Colorado
|43
|115
|.272
|46
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 5, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 4, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 2
Seattle 9, Colorado 2
Athletics 6, Houston 0
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-3) at Washington (Cavalli 3-1), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 13-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-10), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Toronto (Bieber 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 9-10) at Cleveland (Cecconi 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Alexander 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 8-10), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 9-7) at Athletics (Morales 4-2), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 11, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 9, Colorado 2
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-3) at Washington (Cavalli 3-1), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 13-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-10), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 10-12), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-15) at Atlanta (Wentz 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Littell 10-8) at Milwaukee (Priester 13-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-15) at San Francisco (McDonald 0-0), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.