All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Toronto 90 67 .573 — z-New York 89 68 .567 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Toronto 90 67 .573 — z-New York 89 68 .567 1 Boston 86 71 .548 4 Tampa Bay 76 81 .484 14 Baltimore 74 83 .471 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 85 72 .541 — Detroit 85 72 .541 — Kansas City 79 78 .503 6 Minnesota 68 89 .433 17 Chicago 58 99 .369 27

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Seattle 88 69 .561 — Houston 84 73 .535 4 Texas 79 78 .503 9 Athletics 74 83 .471 14 Los Angeles 70 87 .446 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 92 65 .586 — New York 81 76 .516 11 Miami 77 80 .490 15 Atlanta 75 83 .475 17½ Washington 64 94 .405 28½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 63 .601 — z-Chicago 88 69 .561 6½ Cincinnati 80 77 .510 14½ St. Louis 78 80 .494 17 Pittsburgh 68 89 .433 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 88 69 .561 — z-San Diego 87 71 .551 1½ Arizona 80 77 .510 8 San Francisco 77 81 .487 11½ Colorado 43 114 .274 45

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Minnesota 4, Texas 1

Seattle 4, Colorado 3

Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 4

Athletics 5, Houston 1

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Baltimore (Povich 3-8), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Athletics (Ginn 4-6), 3:35 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Messick 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 17-9), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 11-8) at Toronto (Bieber 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 6-11) at L.A. Angels (Farris 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 2-5) at Seattle (Woo 15-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 7

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 8

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-8), 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Arizona (Gallen 13-14), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 6-3) at Philadelphia (Buehler 9-7), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 2-5) at Seattle (Woo 15-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

