All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Toronto
|90
|67
|.573
|—
|z-New York
|89
|68
|.567
|1
|Boston
|86
|71
|.548
|4
|Tampa Bay
|76
|81
|.484
|14
|Baltimore
|74
|83
|.471
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|85
|72
|.541
|—
|Detroit
|85
|72
|.541
|—
|Kansas City
|79
|78
|.503
|6
|Minnesota
|68
|89
|.433
|17
|Chicago
|58
|99
|.369
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Seattle
|88
|69
|.561
|—
|Houston
|84
|73
|.535
|4
|Texas
|79
|78
|.503
|9
|Athletics
|74
|83
|.471
|14
|Los Angeles
|70
|87
|.446
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|92
|65
|.586
|—
|New York
|81
|76
|.516
|11
|Miami
|77
|80
|.490
|15
|Atlanta
|75
|83
|.475
|17½
|Washington
|64
|94
|.405
|28½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|63
|.601
|—
|z-Chicago
|88
|69
|.561
|6½
|Cincinnati
|80
|77
|.510
|14½
|St. Louis
|78
|80
|.494
|17
|Pittsburgh
|68
|89
|.433
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|88
|69
|.561
|—
|z-San Diego
|87
|71
|.551
|1½
|Arizona
|80
|77
|.510
|8
|San Francisco
|77
|81
|.487
|11½
|Colorado
|43
|114
|.274
|45
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 4, Toronto 1
Minnesota 4, Texas 1
Seattle 4, Colorado 3
Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 4
Athletics 5, Houston 1
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Baltimore (Povich 3-8), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Athletics (Ginn 4-6), 3:35 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Messick 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 17-9), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 11-8) at Toronto (Bieber 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 6-11) at L.A. Angels (Farris 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Blalock 2-5) at Seattle (Woo 15-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
Miami 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 7
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 4, Colorado 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
St. Louis 9, San Francisco 8
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-8), 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Arizona (Gallen 13-14), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Junk 6-3) at Philadelphia (Buehler 9-7), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blalock 2-5) at Seattle (Woo 15-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
